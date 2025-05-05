RIVERVIEW, Fla. — When New Hampshire's St. Hilaire family moved to the Sunshine State, they missed the tasty hits from home:

Whole belly fried clams!

North Shore roast beef sandwiches with James River sauce!

Narragansett beer!

"People in Florida are passionate about grouper, but for it's a whole different ballgame," says Dan St. Hilaire, who runs the charming spot with his wife Linda and daughter Jennifer.

"So we wanted to bring a little bit of New England here."

WATCH: Beef & Sea in Riverview brings a taste of New England to Tampa Bay

Beef & Sea in Riverview brings a taste of New England to Tampa Bay

Word of mouth is spreading for the charming restaurant with the Maine fishing village vibe.

It's drawing in newbies ready to try Northeastern fare like whole shucked fried clams and thinly sliced roast beef sandwiches — and bringing in Boston transplants happy to see a familiar plate.

"We get people coming in saying, man, it feels like home and it tastes like home," says Dan.

For more of Sean's "Daly Discoveries," follow him on Instagram at @seandalytv.

For more on Beef & Sea, go here.