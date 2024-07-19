Mocha Glazed Donuts | At Home with Shay

Mocha Glazed Cake Doughnuts are more decadent gluten-free cake in the shape of a doughnut than the actual fried treat you are accustomed to. In no way does that make it any less special or delicious. The chocolate cake is rich, soft, and tender. Espresso and chocolate combine in a silky sweet glaze on top of the cake that begs you to enjoy it with a fork over your fingers.

Ingredients

Chocolate Cake Doughnuts:

1 ¼ cup gluten-free flour with xanthan gum

¾ cup cocoa powder

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup mini dark chocolate chips (dairy-free optional)

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp fine sea salt

1 ½ cups heavy cream (dairy-free creamer optional)

½ cup canola oil

2 large eggs

Mocha Glaze:

½ cup heavy cream (dairy-free creamer optional)

2 tbsp espresso powder

½ cup mini dark chocolate chips (dairy-free optional)

2 tbsp light corn syrup

Instructions

For the Chocolate Cake Doughnuts:

Preheat the oven to 350 and place silicone donut rings on baking trays for support. Spray donut rings with oil if needed. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, chocolate chips, baking soda, and salt with a large spoon. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the heavy cream, canola oil, and eggs. Beat with a fork to break the eggs and combine well. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stirring with a large spoon until fully combined. Transfer the batter to a piping bag or use a spoon to fill the donut molds.

For the Mocha Glaze:

In a wide medium mixing bowl, combine the chocolate chips, espresso powder, and corn syrup. Heat the heavy cream in the microwave until it just begins to bubble, and carefully pour it over the chocolate chip mixture. Gently stir while the chocolate melts and the ingredients combine into a smooth glaze. Dip the doughnuts into the glaze or spoon the glaze on top of the donuts. Decorate as you wish and serve.

