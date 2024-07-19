Mediterranean Quiche | At Home with Shay

This Mediterranean Quiche is made with a Flaky Gluten Free Pie Crust and is filled with fresh eggs, sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms. A combination of tangy feta and stringy mozzarella brings it all together. Using a store-bought crust to reduce prep time is an option. The filling is healthy and delicious for any meal of the day.

Ingredients

1 standard-sized gluten-free crust (homemade or store-bought, frozen or fresh)

1-2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 8-ounce package of sliced mushrooms (roughly chopped)

1 small sweet onion (diced)

1 medium red bell pepper (seeded and diced)

1 6-ounce bag of baby spinach leaves (roughly chopped)

2 cloves fresh garlic (minced)

6 large eggs

½ cup whole milk

fine sea salt & freshly ground pepper (to taste)

1 6-ounce block of feta cheese (crumbled)

1 8-ounce bag of grated whole milk mozzarella cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat a large skillet with olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, onion, and bell pepper to the pan. Cook until softened, about 5-7 minutes, and season with salt and pepper. Add the spinach and cover the pan with a lid. Allow the spinach to cook and wilt, for about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and stir to combine and allow to heat through. Once the garlic becomes fragrant, turn off the heat and set aside for a moment. Beat the eggs and milk with a fork in a large mixing bowl, and season with salt and pepper. Add the feta and mozzarella cheeses, saving a small amount for topping. Add the cooked vegetables and stir to combine well. Pour the mixture into the unbaked pie crust (frozen, thawed or fresh). Sprinkle the remaining cheeses on top. With a clean finger or pastry brush, smooth some of the egg mixture left in the bowl on the exposed rim of the crust. This will give it a shiny appearance when it bakes. Place in the oven and bake for 45-60 minutes covered loosely with aluminum foil. It will puff up in the middle when fully baked, then collapse when it cools.

Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.