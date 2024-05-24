How to make Asian style burgers | At Home with Shay

Gluten-free Asian-style burgers heavily seasoned with warm spices, soy sauce, toasty sesame oil, ginger, garlic, a little heat, and creamy peanut butter are a personal favorite. I like to generously slather spicy mayo on a gluten-free bun, then top the burger with quickly pickled veggies and fresh cilantro—a fabulous twist on the classic burger!

Ingredients

For the Shrimp Gumbo:

1 lb ground beef 2 tbsp creamy peanut butter 1 tbsp rice vinegar 1 tbsp soy sauce 1 tsp sesame oil 1 tsp 5 spice powder 1 tsp brown sugar 1 tsp red curry paste 2 tbsp cilantro (finely chopped) 4 gluten-free hamburger buns



Fluffy Brown Rice:

⅓ cup carrots (shredded on large holes) ⅓ cup daikon radish (shredded on large holes) ⅓ cup sweet onion (finely sliced) ½ cup hot water ½ cup rice vinegar 1 tsp salt 1 tsp sugar

Easy Spicy Mayo:

½ cup mayo 1 tsp red curry paste





Instructions

In a medium bowl, dissolve sugar and salt in hot water. Add vinegar and veggies. Let sit at room temp until ready to eat. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise and red curry paste. Set aside until ready to eat. In a large bowl, combine rice vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, 5 spice powder, brown sugar, red curry paste, and peanut butter until it comes together in a thick paste. Add the ground beef and cilantro. Stir to combine until well combined. Portion the meat and form 4 patties. Grill or cook on a frying pan. Generously sauce the bun with the red curry mayo, then layer on the burger, top with the pickled veggies and fresh cilantro. And dig in!

Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.