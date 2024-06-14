Coconut Cream Pie | At Home with Shay

This gluten-free Coconut Cream Pie is made with what you would hope is real coconut! Creamy coconut custard fills a gluten-free homemade Flaky Pie Crust and is topped with an airy coconut whipped cream. The textures and flavors are pure and natural bliss.

Ingredients

1 recipe Flaky Pie Crust (baked and cooled)

2 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 tbsp cornstarch

¼ tsp fine sea salt

2 cups 100% unsweetened coconut milk (high quality boxed or canned)

3 tbsp butter

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Coconut Whipped Cream



1 cup heavy whipping cream

½ cup unsweetened heavy coconut cream (chilled, only cold solids used for measured amount)

½ cup powdered sugar (adjust to taste)

Instructions

Bake and cool the crust as instructed on the recipe. Beat eggs, egg yolks, and sugar with an electric mixer in a medium saucepan off the heat. In a small bowl, dissolve the cornstarch and salt in a small amount of coconut milk. When no lumps remain, stir in the remainder of the coconut milk. Combine the coconut milk mixture with the egg mixture in the saucepan and begin heating on the stovetop over a medium low heat. Stir continuously, scraping the bottom as you go. If the pudding begins to thicken at all on the surface of the pan, turn the heat down and continue stirring. When the mixture thickens enough to coat the spoon and resembles loose pudding (about 10 minutes cook time), turn off the heat. If there are small lumps, you can use an immersion blender or hand mixer on a high speed to smooth out the custard. This is optional, as the tiny lumps won't impact the flavor. Then add in the butter, one tablespoon at a time stirring by hand to combine each completely before adding the next. Finally stir in the vanilla by hand. Transfer the custard to the baked and cooled pie shell. Place plastic wrap on top of the pie, flat against the custard to prevent a “skin” from forming on the custard as it chills. Store in the fridge until chilled through, which will take several hours or overnight.

For the Coconut Whipped Cream:

*Note: if using all heavy coconut cream, you may need 2 or 3 containers to get the right amount of cream out of each container to total 1 ½ cups. While the pie filling is chilling, store the heavy coconut cream in the fridge to allow the cream to rise to the top and partially solidify. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the heavy whipping cream, scoop and measure ½ cup of the heavy coconut cream solids from the top of the container and powdered sugar. Whip the mixture using a hand mixer on a low to medium speed until it begins to thicken. Then turn the speed to high and whip until light and airy. To serve, spread the Coconut Whipped Cream on top of the pie filling and garnish with toasted coconut. Store uncovered in the fridge until ready to cut and serve or dig in right away!



Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.