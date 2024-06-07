Chocolate Chip Cheesecake | At Home with Shay

I decided to top this gluten-free Chocolate Chip Cheesecake with fresh berries because it is super rich and creamy. The acid and freshness from the berries are needed to balance the decadence of the filling. The combination works perfectly and is accented by the buttery, crisp chocolate cookie crust that holds it all together. It's a contrast of silky smooth and crunchy textures with amazing flavor to satisfy any sweet tooth!

Ingredients

Chocolate Cookie Crust



2 boxes chocolate cookie wafers

2 tbsp granulated sugar

6-8 tbsp melted butter

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake



3 packages full fat cream cheese (8-ounce each)

8 ounce full fat sour cream

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 large eggs

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 cup mini chocolate chips

3 pints fresh berries (rinsed and dried for topping)

1 tbsp powdered sugar (optional topping)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 10” springform pan with parchment paper on the bottom & sides.

Combine the cookies & sugar in a food processor and pulse until small crumbs form. Drizzle in the melted butter 1 tablespoon at a time until it comes together like damp sand. When pressed, it will hold against the side of the container.

Then press the cookie crumb mixture evenly into the bottom and up the sides of the pan as far as the crumbs allow.

Wipe off the blade and inside of the food processor with a clean paper towel to remove the crumbs. Then process the cream cheese, sour cream, heavy cream, sugar, eggs, and vanilla until smooth in the same food processor.

Scrape down the sides then turn the mixer up to a high speed to whip a little air into the mixture.

Add the chocolate chips, only pulsing a time or two to mix without crushing the chips. Or stir them in by hand.

Wrap the bottom of the springform pan in a layer of aluminum foil, to prevent water from leaking into the pan & soaking the crust. Place this in a larger and deeper pan to create a water bath.

Pour the filling into the crust. Transfer the water bath set up to the pre-heated oven.

Fill the outer pan with water until it comes halfway up the side of the aluminum wrapped springform pan. Loosely cover the top of the cheese cake with a piece of aluminum foil to prevent it from burning, while still keeping it loose enough to allow plenty of air flow for steam to vent from the cheesecake as it bakes.

Bake until slightly puffed in the center and just barely set, approximately 2.5 hours. Reduce baking time for a larger diameter pan. Increase baking time for a smaller diameter pan.

Remove from the oven, let it cool at room temp for an hour if possible, then cover it loosely and let it chill through for several hours or overnight in the refrigerator. Letting it cool at room temp for a bit will prevent excess condensation.

Release the cake from the springform pan. Remove the parchment paper lining. Then transfer to a serving plate. Top with fresh berries and a generous sprinkle of powdered sugar if the berries are too tart.

The Chocolate Chip Cheesecake can be stored covered in the fridge for up to a week.



Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.