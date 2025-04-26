Braised Baby Back Ribs | At Home with Shay

Stovetop Braised Baby Back Ribs are my answer when I am craving gluten-free ribs but it just isn't the right time of year to barbecue. The braising liquid is rich with flavors that will remind you of a stew and you should absolutely mop it up with a hearty piece of your favorite bread (maybe an easy to bake Classic Irish Soda Bread) or pour it onto some Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Ingredients

2 racks baby back ribs - cut into pairs

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 medium sweet onion - diced

3-4 medium stalks of celery - diced

3-4 medium carrots - peeled and sliced into coins

6 ounce can of tomato paste

2-3 cloves garlic

750 mL bottle of red wine - red blend or anything you drink

28 ounce can of fire roasted diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes

2 medium bay leaves

fine sea salt - to taste

freshly ground black pepper - to taste

3-4 cups beef broth - or stock

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley - optional for serving

Instructions

Season the ribs generously with salt and pepper.

Heat a large stock pot with olive oil over medium-high heat.

Working in batches, add as many ribs as you can to the pot and sear them on all sides. Then set them aside on a platter to rest while you work on the braising liquid.

Add the diced onion, celery, and carrots to the stockpot. Stir from time to time while they cook.

When the veggies are softened, add the tomato paste, chopped garlic, salt, and pepper. Stir it together, allowing the garlic to become fragrant and the tomato paste to darken in color. This will add depth to the flavor of the braising liquid.

Add the red wine, tomatoes, bay leaves, and dried herbs. Stir to combine, then carefully add the seared ribs to the pot. Add enough beef broth or stock to cover the meat.

Put the lid on the stock pot and turn the heat to low. Continue to simmer for an hour and a half or until the meat is tender and pulls away from the bone easily.

Alternately, the covered stock pot can be placed in a preheated oven at 325 degrees or you may transfer the contents of the stock pot to a crockpot set on low heat (or the oven equivalent of 325), and the ribs can finish simmering with those methods.

Transfer to a serving platter, sprinkle with fresh parsley if you’d like, and serve with your favorite bread, rice, pasta, or mashed potatoes.



