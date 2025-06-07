At Home with Shay | Mexican-style shredded beef tacos

This Mexican Style Shredded Beef literally falls apart with a fork, as it should! It is slowly cooked in a super flavorful mixture of smokey and spicy peppers, herbs and spices. Set it and forget it in a crockpot or speed up the cooking time by popping it in the oven. Both cooking methods will result in a dish the whole family will enjoy. Serve it up in taco shells or tortillas layered with Sweet Corn Salsa or as an entree with a side of rice and beans.

Ingredients

2 lb chuck steak

2 large poblano peppers - seeded & roughly cut into chunks

1 large sweet onion - roots & dry skin removed, cut into large chunks

2 corn tortillas - cut into strips

2 large chipotle chilis in adobo - *more or less to impact heat level

28 oz canned diced tomatoes - I use the fire roasted variety

6 oz tomato paste

8 large cloves peeled fresh garlic

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoon ground coriander

2 teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoon beef bouillon

2 oz dark chocolate - chips, chopped, any form will work

2 limes - for topping

small handful fresh cilantro - for topping

½ cup queso fresco or cotija cheese - for topping

16+ taco shells or corn tortillas - *optional

1 recipe Sweet Corn Salsa - *optional



Instructions

Place all ingredients, from the poblano peppers to the dark chocolate into a blender. Blend until it becomes a smooth puree.

Pour about ⅓ of the mixture into the bottom of the crockpot or baking dish. Place the whole chuck steak into the crockpot/dish. Pour the remaining pepper puree on top of the meat, making sure not to leave any of the steak exposed.

Set the crockpot to high and allow it to cook for 6 hours or until the meat easily falls apart with a fork. If cooking in the oven, bake in a dutch oven or similar with a tight lid. Bake for approximately 3 hours at 325 degrees.

Remove the meat from the dish and shred with a fork. Generously spoon some of the pan sauce over the shredded beef. Drizzle the meat with juice from half of a lime, sprinkle chopped cilantro and queso fresco over the top to garnish.

Reserve the remaining pan sauce for dipping tacos, making Enchiladas or to serve as a sauce with other meats, rice, beans or veggies.

The Shredded Mexican Style Beef is great served in taco shells or tortillas with Sweet Corn Salsa and extra crumbled cheese. Or serve as an entree with a side of rice and beans.



Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.