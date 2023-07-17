Helping homeless, disabled vets one autograph at a time

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tim Virgilio is a lifelong baseball fan and autograph collector. He also has an appreciation for our country’s military veterans.

“My father served in the Air Force prior to me being born,” Virgilio said. “My wife and I are just very grateful for what these men and women have done to allow us to live a very comfortable life.”

Virgilio has merged his passions to create the nonprofit Signatures for Soldiers. It’s a program he started in 2014 where he asks athletes to sign an item knowing that 100% of the proceeds are going to help homeless and disabled veterans.

At first, getting the autograph wasn’t easy.

“It is tough. Here is a near-50-year-old approaching a guy,” he said. “‘Hey, would you sign this for me?’ I’ve gotten really good at telling the elevator story. Before you say yes or no, here is what it’s for.”

The foundation, based out of his home in St. Pete, started with a small goal.

“The original goal was $500,” Virgilio said. “That was almost nine years ago. It’s developed quite a bit since then.”

How much so?

“We’re coming up on a quarter million. It’s surreal to even say that out loud.”

With the money made from the signed items, he partners with other nonprofits that specifically help homeless and disabled vets.

“We’ve done everything from paying for homeless veterans to get into affordable housing, paying the security deposit,” he said. “We’ve also purchased beds and everything to go along with that so they have a safe place to lay their head at night. We’ve done gift cards at Christmas time for meals for homeless veterans. We’ve done a lot.”

As more athletes sign on — Signatures for Soldiers can do even more.

“A lot of times, these men and women come back, and sometimes they are forgotten about, especially in times of need,” Virgilio said. “This is a way to show them they are not forgotten about.”

At the end of July, Virgilio will be in Chicago for his biggest fundraiser of the year — Signatures for Soldiers is the charity sponsor partner for the National Sports Collector’s Convention.