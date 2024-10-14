Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast opening Hurricane Camps Monday

The Boys & Girls clubs of Tampa Bay and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast are opening Hurricane Camps for kids on Monday, October 14th from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The camps are open to all kids and teens, regardless of whether they are current club members. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

Here are the locations of the camps:



Hillsborough County:

Sam & Laurice Hachem Foundation Boys & Girls Club at Town 'N Country Park (6039 Hanley Road, Tampa, FL 33634) Wilbert Davis Belmont Heights Club (3515 Sarah Street, Tampa, FL 33605)

Pinellas County:

Pinellas Park Boys & Girls Club (7790 61st St, Pinellas Park, FL 33781) [OPEN 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.] Tarpon Springs Club (111 W Lime St, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689) Ridgecrest Teen Center (12301 134th Ave N, Largo, FL 33774)

Pasco County:

Lewis Abraham Lacoochee Club (38724 Mudcat Grant Blvd, Dade City, FL 33523)



In Pinellas County, grab & go meals will be available from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the following locations:



Salvation Army (3800 9th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713)

Ridgecrest Teen Center (12301 134th Ave N, Largo, FL 33774)

Tarpon Springs Club (111 W Lime St, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689)