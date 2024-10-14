Watch Now
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast opening Hurricane Camps Monday

The camp will provide a safe place for children while school is out.
The Boys & Girls clubs of Tampa Bay and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast are opening Hurricane Camps for kids on Monday, October 14th from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The camps are open to all kids and teens, regardless of whether they are current club members. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

Here are the locations of the camps:

  • Hillsborough County:
    • Sam & Laurice Hachem Foundation Boys & Girls Club at Town 'N Country Park (6039 Hanley Road, Tampa, FL 33634)
    • Wilbert Davis Belmont Heights Club (3515 Sarah Street, Tampa, FL 33605)
  • Pinellas County:
    • Pinellas Park Boys & Girls Club (7790 61st St, Pinellas Park, FL 33781) [OPEN 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.]
    • Tarpon Springs Club (111 W Lime St, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689)
    • Ridgecrest Teen Center (12301 134th Ave N, Largo, FL 33774)
  • Pasco County:
    • Lewis Abraham Lacoochee Club (38724 Mudcat Grant Blvd, Dade City, FL 33523)

In Pinellas County, grab & go meals will be available from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Salvation Army (3800 9th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713)
  • Ridgecrest Teen Center (12301 134th Ave N, Largo, FL 33774)
  • Tarpon Springs Club (111 W Lime St, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689)

People across the Tampa Bay area are counting down the minutes until power is turned back on. TECO says that by Tuesday, 75% of customers should have power back on.

More than a million people left in the dark after Hurricane Milton

