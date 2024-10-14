Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast opening Hurricane Camps Monday

The Boys & Girls clubs of Tampa Bay and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast are opening Hurricane Camps for kids on Monday, October 14th from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
The camps are open to all kids and teens, regardless of whether they are current club members. Lunch and snacks will be provided.
Here are the locations of the camps:
- Hillsborough County:
- Sam & Laurice Hachem Foundation Boys & Girls Club at Town 'N Country Park (6039 Hanley Road, Tampa, FL 33634)
- Wilbert Davis Belmont Heights Club (3515 Sarah Street, Tampa, FL 33605)
- Pinellas County:
- Pinellas Park Boys & Girls Club (7790 61st St, Pinellas Park, FL 33781) [OPEN 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.]
- Tarpon Springs Club (111 W Lime St, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689)
- Ridgecrest Teen Center (12301 134th Ave N, Largo, FL 33774)
- Pasco County:
- Lewis Abraham Lacoochee Club (38724 Mudcat Grant Blvd, Dade City, FL 33523)
In Pinellas County, grab & go meals will be available from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the following locations:
- Salvation Army (3800 9th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713)
- Ridgecrest Teen Center (12301 134th Ave N, Largo, FL 33774)
- Tarpon Springs Club (111 W Lime St, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689)
People across the Tampa Bay area are counting down the minutes until power is turned back on. TECO says that by Tuesday, 75% of customers should have power back on.
More than a million people left in the dark after Hurricane Milton