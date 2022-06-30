MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said potential tropical cyclone 2 strengthened into Tropical Storm Bonnie on Friday morning. The storm is not forecast to impact the U.S.

Bonnie is the second named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

At 9 a.m., the storm was located about 230 miles east-southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. The system is currently moving to the west at 18 miles per hour.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for



Nicaragua/Costa Rica border to Laguna de Perlas Nicaragua



A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for

San Andres Colombia

Limon Costa Rica northward to Sandy Bay Sirpi Nicaragua

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for



Cabo Blanco Costa Rica northward to Puerto Sandino Nicaragua



The NHC said on the forecast track, the system should move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Friday, cross southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica Friday night, and emerge over the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

The NHC said some weakening is expected when the system crosses Central America but it's forecast to strengthen when it crosses into the Pacific Ocean and then reach hurricane strength south of Mexico.

The NHC is also monitoring two other tropical systems that are not likely to develop at this time.