MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said potential tropical cyclone 2 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bonnie on Thursday. If it does, it will be the second named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

At 5 a.m., the storm was located about 770 miles east of Bluefields, Nicaragua with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. The system is currently moving to the west at 31 miles per hour.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for



Nicaragua/Costa Rica border to Laguna de Perlas Nicaragua

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for



Coast of Venezuela from the Peninsula de Paraguana westward to the Colombia/Venezuela border including the Gulf of Venezuela

Coast of Colombia from the Colombia/Venezuela border westward to Santa Marta

San Andres Colombia

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for



Limon Costa Rica northward to the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border

North of Laguna de Perlas to Sandy Bay Sirpi Nicaragua



The NHC said on the forecast track, the system is expected to pass move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Friday, cross southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica Friday night, and emerge over the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

The system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm on Thursday. The NHC said some weakening is expected when the system crosses Central America but it's forecast to strengthen when it crosses into the specific and then reach hurricane strength south of Mexico.

The NHC is also monitoring two other tropical systems that are not likely to develop at this time.