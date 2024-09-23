Gov. DeSantis expands State of Emergency to 61 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Helene

Governor Ron DeSantis expanded a state of emergency to a total of 61 Florida counties ahead of Tropical Storm Helene.

DeSantis said that due to Hurricane Debby's impacts, water levels remain above normal, and the incoming rain will likely cause flooding and power outages.

Update: Governor DeSantis gives updates on state preps for PTC #9

Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota Counties are all under a state of emergency.

The state of emergency is issued to help government officials and residents prepare for disaster and utilize necessary resources.