Gov. DeSantis issues State of Emergency for 41 counties ahead of PTC #9

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 41 Florida counties ahead of the incoming Potential Tropical Cyclone #9.

DeSantis said that due to Hurricane Debby's impacts, water levels remain above normal, and the incoming rain will likely cause flooding and power outages.

Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota Counties are all under a state of emergency.

The state of emergency is issued to help government officials and residents prepare for disaster and utilize necessary resources.