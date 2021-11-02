Ken Welch projected to become the next mayor of St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ken Welch is projected to become the next mayor of St. Petersburg. Welch will become the first Black mayor in St. Petersburg’s history.

Unofficial results as of Tuesday evening show Robert Blackmon won 39.71% of the vote while Ken Welch took 60.29% of the vote, with 91.3% of precincts reporting.

RELATED: Election 2021: Complete election results from around the Tampa Bay area

Welch told ABC Action News back in August, his top priority is making sure that as St. Pete grows and flourishes, the people who live and work in the city aren’t priced out of the place they call home.

Welch has served the past 20 years on the Pinellas County Commission. He said safe neighborhoods, affordable housing and equitable growth are his top priorities.

He will be sworn in on Jan. 6, 2022, and serve a 4-year term.

Welch will also have a lot to tackle as the new mayor: Keeping the Rays in St. Pete, helping businesses and residents recover from the pandemic, creating more affordable housing, overseeing the redevelopment of Tropicana Field and preventing red tide and sewage spills.