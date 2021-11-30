Walking Club: Pinellas County Winter Walk kicks off Dec. 1

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

The Pinellas County Parks and Conservation Resources' first-ever Winter Walk kicks off Wednesday, December 1. Anyone can participate, no matter where you live.

The goal is to complete a minimum of eight hikes at the parks below between now and April 30 of next year. Just make sure to register online through Eventbrite. Registration ends on January 15.

Participants can walk more than once in each location as long as they do it on different days.

“You can visit one park more than once if you’re more comfortable going to that park or you live close to that park,” said Amanda Smith, Project Management Specialist for Parks and Conservation Resources. “So technically, you can do all eight walks in the same exact park at the same exact trail. It just has to be on separate days.”

The qualifying parks are:

When you finish all eight walks, fill out this form and email or mail the form back to get your prize.

The email address is pavolunteer@pinellascounty.org. The mailing address is:

Attn: The Winter Walk

12520 Ulmerton Road

Largo, Fl 33774

Smith won’t say what prize is up for grabs exactly, you'll have to participate to find out!

“So we know that avid walkers are big fans the little pendants and stuff that you can stick on walking sticks or on collars, so we have something in the works,” said Smith. “I don’t want to give it away though because it’s a surprise!”

