Walking Club: Exploring Boca Ciega Millennium Park in Seminole

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started 'Sarah's Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Explore Boca Ciega Millennium Park with your family this weekend. You’ll love the beautiful boardwalks and sweeping views of the water.

Where is it?

Boca Ciega Millennium Park can be found at this address:

12410 74th Ave. N.

Seminole, FL 33772

Park officials consider it to still be a hidden gem in the county.

“Because it’s tucked back here in the neighborhood, it’s not as well known as other parks,” said Patrick McGory, Chief Park Ranger of Boca Ciega Millennium Park.

What’s there?

The most popular feature of the park is 1.5 miles of boardwalk and the observation tower.

If you’d like that to be your first stop, officials recommend parking at parking lot four.

“This is almost the middle of the boardwalk so they can go either way,” said McGory.

You’ll notice the scenery changing on your walk. There are several different ecosystems along the way, including pine flat woods and mangrove swamp.

Another crowd favorite is the dog park and inclusive playground, which opened two years ago.

“Anybody can use it, wheelchair or not,” said McGory.

In addition to gopher tortoises, raccoon's and squirrels, visitors may Boca Ciega Millennium Park to be a great birding spot, as it is on the Florida Birding Trail.

What’s up with the time capsule?

In 2001, there was a time capsule buried near the front of the park with more than 100 items. The hope is that it will be opened every 100 years.

When should I visit?

The park is open from sunrise to sunset. While there are multiple restrooms around the park, some may be closed on weekdays.

Join Walking Club!

Post photos of your adventures, ask questions and learn about upcoming Walking Club stories in Sarah’s Walking Club group on Facebook!

You can also keep up with Sarah on Instagram and Twitter

