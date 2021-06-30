Walking Club 101: Exercising in the heat

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Many members of Sarah’s Walking Club are powering through the hot and humid weather to complete the summer challenge!

But, it’s important to be prepared, listen to your body, and know the signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Check out the diagram below from the Centers for Disease Control.

“You really want to stop whatever you’re doing before it gets to that,” said Dr. Jeffrey Lester, Tampa General Medical Group-Sun City Clinic.

If you are experiencing any symptoms, Dr. Lester recommends cooling down in the shade, or going into an air-conditioned space, if available.

He says it’s also important to shed layers, as well as wipe down your face, arms and legs with a cool or damp towel.

Make sure to drink water, Vitamin Water or Gatorade.

Dr. Lester says Gatorade or Vitamin Water is recommended over water if you’re going to be outside for more than a half-hour and will be sweating a lot. You’ll be missing out on electrolytes with just water.

He also suggests using extra caution when exercising outside if you have heart problems or are 75 years old or older.

In the hot summer months, he says it’s a good idea to exercise early in the morning or later in the evening.

Join Walking Club!

Post photos of your adventures, ask questions and learn about upcoming Walking Club stories in Sarah’s Walking Club group on Facebook!

You can also keep up with Sarah on Instagram and Twitter

