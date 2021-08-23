How to watch the Sarah's Walking Club special

TAMPA, Fla. — Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a virtual ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Sarah Phinney is recapping the Sarah's Walking Club summer challenge, spotlighting special members in the Sarah's Walking Club Facebook group and looking ahead to the fall challenge during a 30 minute special on the ABC Action News streaming news channel.

The Sarah's Walking Club Special will air on Saturdays and Sundays at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Here's how you can watch:

Join Walking Club!

Post photos of your adventures, ask questions and learn about upcoming Walking Club stories in Sarah’s Walking Club group on Facebook!

You can also keep up with Sarah on Instagram and Twitter