How to watch the Sarah's Walking Club New Year Special

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a virtual ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Celebrate the New Year and get inspired to explore more by tuning in to a brand new, 30 minute Sarah's Walking Club special beginning on January 1.

Sarah will detail the January SWC challenge and reveal what's in store for February and March.

She'll also profile a SWC member who hit a major milestone in 2021 and introduce you to some of SWC's most well-known love birds, just in time for Valentine's Day!

Plus, she'll highlight some new parks to visit with your family this New Year and revisit some SWC favorites.

Tune in to the ABC Action News streaming news channel at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting January 1. Here's how you can watch:

ABC Action News Mobile App



Our FREE app offers real-time news from across Tampa Bay and around Florida. The ABC Action News is your destination for breaking news, weather, traffic, live-streaming video and in-depth coverage to keep you informed throughout the day.

DOWNLOAD >> App Store | Google Play | Amazon ABC Action News Streaming App Our FREE app is the Tampa Bay area's source for breaking news, traffic and Florida's most accurate forecast. Features include; live newscast streaming, top video stories, digital exclusives, I-Team Investigations and in-depth coverage to keep you informed throughout the day.

DOWNLOAD >> Roku | Apple TV | Amazon Fire TV

Join Walking Club!

Post photos of your adventures, ask questions and learn about upcoming Walking Club stories in Sarah’s Walking Club group on Facebook!

You can also keep up with Sarah on Instagram and Twitter