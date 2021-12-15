Walking Club: Take on the January SWC Challenge!

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Kick off the New Year on the right foot by taking on the January Sarah’s Walking Club challenge!

Sarah is asking walkers to walk 31 minutes, every single day in January. The walk can be broken up throughout the day or done all at once. Whatever works for you!

When you complete your walk every day, let other members know! There will be an updated daily post at the top of the Sarah’s Walking Club Facebook group where you can leave a picture or a comment.

Stay tuned for the February and March SWC challenge. Sarah will release details on ABC Action News Streaming Now on January 1st at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

