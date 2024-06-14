The Krate provides home for local entrepreneurs, business owners

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Krate at Wesley Chapel is home to 94 shipping containers and is celebrating its two-year anniversary.

The innovative idea to bring shipping containers to this area gave local business owners a space to try out their dreams.

Today, it's home to one of the largest container parks in the world.

There are 29 restaurants and 17 shops inside the Krate. They also host weekly events, drawing thousands of people to the area.

Garden of Eden

Two entrepreneurs started Garden of Eden recently, which is an olive oil company focusing on infused oils and different varieties of balsamic vinegar.

"You also can mix right here in the store that olive oil and balsamic vinegar and see what kind of combination you like best for your cooking for your health benefits and everything," said Julia Dospehoff, co-owner of Garden of Eden Olive Oil Company. "Of course, it's not just a culinary experience. It's also a health benefit."

Sunglass Krate

The name is just like it sounds—Sunglass Krate was started by Jim Lambrou, who is a licensed optician and spent 35 years in the industry. He wanted to venture out on his own to provide quality sunglasses to the community.

"The reason I opened this place is because it's so unique. It's a shipping container. It's bike nights and car shows and concerts. And it's a lot of fun," Lambrou said. "I don't think I would have done this in a regular old strip mall or shopping center. So, the uniqueness of this is what drew me to it. And I'll tell you, so far, it's been great."

Bakery X

Bakery-X is a family-owned and operated artisan bakery. You can find French pastries and delicious coffee.

Vintage Hot Dogs

The Krate's newest restaurant opened on June 1.

Flipn Fries

The husband and wife owners opened Flipn Fries in 2022 and want to bring the tastiest fries to Wesley Chapel.