After Helene

Where to find recovery assistance in Tampa Bay after Hurricane Helene

Gerald Herbert/AP
Jose Salazar dumps debris as he helps gut a property that took on a storm surge in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Steinhatchee, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
TAMPA, Fla. — Recovery centers and assistance are being provided to residents throughout the Tampa Bay area following Hurricane Helene. Here is where you can find food, water, and emergency assistance near you.

National and State Resources

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management said a Disaster Recovery Center will be open for people and businesses impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Debby.

The Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management, Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced the center will open on Monday.

  • Hillsborough Community Center
    • The Regent at 6437 Watson Road, Riverview, FL
    • Monday, Sept 30, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Sunday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FEMA representatives will be there to help and residents in Hillsborough County will be able to apply for aid through the Individuals and Households Program.

Pinellas County

  • FEMA
    • FEMA assistance is available in Pinellas County for residents who experienced damage or losses due to Hurricane Helene.
    • Residents can apply online by clicking here.
  • Food Assistance
    • St. Pete Beach
      • 4700 Gulf Bvd., St. Pete Beach
      • Free food, water, tarps
    • Treasure Island
      • 10451 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island
      • Free food, water, tarps
    • Tierra Verde Fire Station
      • 540 Sands Point Drive, Tierra Verde
      • Free water only

