Good Neighbors nonprofit delivers food and joy to areas struggling after storms

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pat Conklin is one good neighbor and the unofficial mayor of Regency Heights.

The 84-year-old watches over her friends in this Clearwater mobile home park, especially after not one but two hurricanes made things difficult for so many.

"I've lived here for 29 years, and I love it," she said. "It's the best move I've ever made in my life."

One good neighbor recognizes another.

When a local nonprofit called Good Neighbors recently rolled into Regency Heights — still recovering from losing power and damages to homes and appliances — Pat was the first one to praise the relief effort.

"This is a godsend," she said.

Good Neighbors was founded by Heather Brooke a few years ago as a way to reduce food waste and recover surplus food from major chains like Starbucks, Publix, Trader Joe's, Wawa and more.

They pick up fresh produce and supplies and deliver them to people in need, like the folks at Regency Heights.

"We serve about 80 food giveaways a month," Brooke said. "We also serve pantries, meal sites, soup kitchens and other programs that aren't receiving enough for what they need to distribute."

A free farmers market was set up for the residents of Regency Heights, a regular stop for Good Neighbors.

The food was in the clubhouse, and the residents could shop and fill a bag.

Good Neighbors helping good neighbors.

For more information on Good Neighbors, including ways to volunteer and donate, go here.