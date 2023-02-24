Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic: Everything you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — Racers are gearing up to participate in this weekend's Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic as it takes over downtown Tampa.

The Gasparilla Distance Classic Association, which started in 1978, works to raise funds for local nonprofits and running programs. Since the race's inception, $6 million has been donated to local charities, according to the race's website.

For over 46 years, the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association has brought world-class races to Tampa Bay. In 2022, over 20,000 runners and walkers participated in a 5K, 8K, 15K and Half-Marathon over PGDC race weekend.

Since 1978, more than 725,000 people have participated in the PGDC.

2023 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic

Schedule

PGDC Schedule by ABC Action News on Scribd

Pepperjack Appearance Schedule

Friday, Feb. 24 at the ABC Action News Health & Fitness Expo:

9:45-10:15 a.m.

Pepperjack will be on hand to open the expo and pose for pictures in front of the 2022 PGDC Runner Wall



11-11:30 a.m.

Booth #717 visiting with Meb and Fitz



1-1:30 p.m.

Ferman Automotive photo opportunity



2:30-3 p.m.

Cigna Health Improvement Tour photo opportunity



3:30-4 p.m.

2023 PGDC Runner Wall photo opportunity



4:30-5 p.m.

Pepperjack Booth #312 and #314



6-6:30 p.m.

Publix booth photo opportunity with Meb



Saturday, Feb. 25:

2-2:30 p.m.

Publix Booth photo opportunity



Pepperjack will also make appearances at other locations throughout the race, including on course for the 15K, 5K, half-marathon and 8K; 2023 PGDC start lines and finish lines and the Q105 post-race celebration.

Road Closures

Road closures for the race start early at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Click here for the full closure schedule.

Parking

Friday:

Saturday and Sunday:

Though the City of Tampa offers many downtown and outer area parking garages, those garages underlined below are the garages recommended for the 2023 PGDC Race Weekend. The parking fee for each garage is TBD by the City of Tampa and will be pre-collected by the City of Tampa prior to entering the garage.