Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic: Road closures

TAMPA, Fla. — The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is coming up this weekend. To accommodate the special event, the city of Tampa said the following roads will be closed.

Saturday, February 25

2:30 a.m.



E Brorein Street from S Jefferson Street to Bayshore Boulevard

W Platt Street/Channelside Drvie from S Plant Avenue to S Morgan Street

Selmon Expressway eastbound Exit 6A Downtown West ramp to S Florida Avenue

Bayshore Boulevard from W Brorein Street to W Platt Street

S Ashley Drive between E Whiting Street and Channelside Drive

S Florida Avenue between E Brorein Street and Water Street

E Whiting Street (WB Lane Only) from S Florida Avenue to S Tampa Street

S Morgan Street between E Brorein Street and Water Street

4:00 a.m.



S Tampa Street from E Whiting Street to E Brorein Street

S Franklin Street between E Whiting Street and Water Street

5:00 a.m.



Bayshore Boulevard between W Platt Street and W Gandy Boulevard

W Gandy Boulevard between S Zion Street and Bayshore Boulevard

Sunday, February 26

2:30 a.m.



Bayshore Boulevard between W Brorein Street and W Swann Avenue

W Platt Street/Channelside Drive from S Plant Avenue to S Franklin Street

4:00 a.m.



S Franklin Street between Channelside Drive and Water Street

5:00 a.m.



Bayshore Boulevard between W Swann Avenue and W Gandy Boulevard

6:00 a.m.