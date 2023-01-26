The ABC Action News Military Challenge to take place during Gasparilla Distance Classic

A vital part of the 2023 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic will be the ABC Action News Military Challenge presented by West Shore Home.
The challenge takes place during the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic on February 25 and 26.
The challenge is created for active, retired, and former members of the United States Military to compete against each other during the 15K, 5K, Half Marathon, and 8K.
This year, the ABC Action News Warrior Challenge Award will be given to the military branch that registers the most participants for the four races mentioned above.
Individual awards will be presented in the following categories:
- Top 3 Men Overall
- Top 3 Women Overall
- 1st Masters Male
- 1st Masters Female
- 1st Grand Masters Male
- 1st Grand Masters Female
More than 1,000 active, retired, and former military personnel participated in one or more of the PGDC races in 2022. Last year, the United States Army received the Warrior Challenge Award. The branch had 433 participants in the race, followed by the United States Air Force, with 350 participants.