Money raised during Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic benefits local youth charities

TAMPA, Fla. — On February 22 and 23, runners and walkers will take over Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic.

There is a 5k, 8k, 15k and half marathon. Everyone participating in the races is helping youth charities in the Tampa Bay area, just by registering.

“It’s not just a running event. It’s not just a special event. It’s an event since 1978, the GDC association has never lost sight of its primary mission and that’s to raise money for youth charitable organizations in our market,” said Susan Harmeling, executive director of the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association.

Harmeling says they give tens of thousands of dollars to three charities every year.

One of them is the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, which recently merged with the Suncoast chapter.

“Through proceeds like the race, we are able to provide scholarships for young people so they can have access to these life-changing programs,” said Freddy Williams, President & CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Suncoast.

Williams says on any given day, they work with over three thousand kids and they are now one of the largest boys and girls club chapters in the country.

"We don’t want them to feel as though they don’t have access. We always say it’s hard to be what you can’t see, so if we have the ability to give young people the access to programs that they ordinarily may not have had access to, there’s not telling what it would have changed in their lives,” said Williams.

Another nonprofit benefiting from the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is Friends of Tampa Recreation. Linda Carlo says the nonprofit supports the city’s recreation programs and helps to improve Tampa Parks. The nonprofit also helps fund summer programs for teens, college visit initiatives, and Instruments for Life, which gives kids access to music lessons.

“It brings them together in a safe and structured environment that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg that a lot of private institutions might offer. You can learn art. You can learn sports. You learn how to problem solve. You have time to do your homework. You are in a safe and caring environment after school,” said Carlo, Friends of Tampa Recreation.

The third charity is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

“The money allows us to continue our mission of creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships,” said Chad Mitchell, VP of Strategic Partnership, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

Mitchell says they help create relationships that often start at a young age, and now thanks to one program, they can continue after high school graduation. Last year, they served 2,500 kids across nine counties and hope to create more matches this year.

“But more importantly, when they are running that race, they are giving back to the youth that may not have a voice and we are able to match them with a positive mentor and give them an opportunity to have that voice,” said Mitchell.

Since the first Gasparilla Distance Classic in 1978, the association has donated more than six million dollars to youth nonprofits and running programs throughout the Tampa Bay area.