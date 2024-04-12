Yacht club raises money for hospice through regatta

DAVIS ISLANDS, Fla. — This weekend, the Davis Island Yacht Club is raising money for a good cause.

For 39 years now, the club's members have raised money for the hospice with the Tampa Bay Hospice Cup Regatta.

The event was started back in 1985 by famous yacht designer and builder Charlie Morgan. There are around 80 boats signed up, with nearly 400 people participating.

"Really paying it forward, raising funds for the hospice cause," said Ben Richmond with Tampa Bay Hospice Cup. "We split all the proceeds between Pinellas County and Hillsborough County."

While the event isn't open to the public, they're still accepting donations and sponsors.

