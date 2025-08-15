Winter Haven bringing in more retail development

Winter Haven is experiencing explosive residential growth, but the goal is to make Winter Haven a full-service city with investments in retail, education and healthcare.

M.J. Carnavale is Winter Haven's deputy city manager. He said Southeast Winter Haven is seeing rapid growth. That's where AdventHealth is building a new hospital, and new retail investments are happening, too.

"With more people, brings more interest from larger companies. So we're seeing a target in Winter Haven. That's something communities asked for for a long time. Also, two additional Publixes coming in," said Carnvale.

Polk County Schools also just reopened Elbert Elementary School on Monday, and new schools are also planned in the southeast part of the city.