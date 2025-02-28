Nonprofits team up to help families experiencing homelessness in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A group of nonprofits are coming together to help families experiencing homelessness in St. Petersburg.

Metropolitan Ministries and the YMCA of St. Petersburg will open a family shelter this summer.

The YMCA will offer childcare and education programs to kids in this new shelter.

In addition, Metropolitan Ministries will provide workforce development, transitional housing, and wraparound services so that families can become self-sufficient.