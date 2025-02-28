Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Nonprofits team up to help families experiencing homelessness in St. Pete

Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A group of nonprofits are coming together to help families experiencing homelessness in St. Petersburg.

Metropolitan Ministries and the YMCA of St. Petersburg will open a family shelter this summer.

The YMCA will offer childcare and education programs to kids in this new shelter.

In addition, Metropolitan Ministries will provide workforce development, transitional housing, and wraparound services so that families can become self-sufficient.


Over the last two months, the ABC Action News I-Team has sent the names and information of nearly 300 people who were stuck in an "adjudication hold" to the Florida Department of Commerce. But now, some people have followed up to let the I-Team know after sharing their stories, they are finally getting the relief they desperately need.

Floridians who waited months for unemployment have started to receive benefits

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.