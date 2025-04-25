Madeira Beach residents worry about the future as crews take down damaged homes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — In Madeira Beach, more than 100 people have filed for demolition permits, and residents said it's hard to see the neighborhood they love change so quickly.

Many homes are still waiting on repairs, while some lots now sit completely empty.

The City of Madeira Beach confirmed that at least 125 people now have demolition permits.

Long-time resident Mary Pendergast said the hardest part of recovery is seeing the changes in the neighborhood.

“To me, it's sad watching all the houses go down because to me that is what gives Florida the ambience—the old Florida houses," Pendergast said.

She's concerned about what will replace the demolished homes.

Two lots next to her home sit empty. She said they were home to her friends and neighbors, who couldn’t move back into their houses after the storm.

“It’s people that live in Massachusetts. They just didn’t want to deal with it anymore,” Pendergast said.

They're not alone—demolitions are happening across Madeira Beach. Christopher Palmer with Sarnago and Sons Demolition said they have never been busier.

“They’re all real bad. It is devastating to see,” Palmer said.

City officials said at least 125 homes have demolition permits. Despite the changes, Pendergast remains hopeful.

“I think the face will be different, but yeah, I think it will definitely make a comeback. It is a great town. Great location," Pendergast said.