Local catholic school celebrates 100 years in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A local catholic school here in St. Petersburg is celebrating 100 years in the community.
St. Paul Catholic School recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone.
This was the first catholic school in Pinellas County.
"We have been a center for worship... for one 100 years," Monsignor Robert Gibbons, pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church, said.
Today, there are some students at the school that are fourth-generation students.
