It's a Good Morning to be in Largo

Largo now dropping speed limits on residential streets if the majority of the neighbors agree

A recent road safety initiative through the City of Largo is slowing down drivers and protecting neighborhoods, as the city has opted to drop the speed limit on city-owned, residential streets on a case-by-case basis.

Yellow Banks Grove, Largo's last citrus packing facility, still relevant after 70 years

If you’re looking for the freshest orange juice in Pinellas County, you’ll find it at Yellow Banks Grove in Largo.

“What we produce here you can't go to Publix and get it, or anywhere. You just can’t get it,” said John Buck, President and Owner of Yellow Banks Grove.

Walking Club: Exploring George C. McGough Nature Park in Largo

Explore George C. McGough Nature Park with your family this weekend. Kids will get a kick out of feeding the turtles and adults will love the cushy walking path.

Largo Police Department unveils new electric motorcycles

The Largo Police Department is making a switch to save them money but also do its part to help save the environment.

The department gave ABC Action News a first look at its brand new electric motorcycles.

Walking Club: Exploring the Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo

You can spend hours soaking up the beauty of the gardens!

Florida Botanical Gardens and Tampa Bay Water team up on educational outreach

The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation is stepping up its education outreach thanks to a community partner that cares just as much about the environment as they do.

Largo raises stormwater fees to make improvements

Stormwater issues have been a focus of city leaders in Largo for quite some time.

After a push asking for state help, city leaders voted to raise the stormwater fee.

In turn, leaders hope that money will help fix a lot of issues.

Largo Golf Course offers more than just traditional golf

"We also have something called footgolf at the Largo Golf Course and what that is is regular golf but with a soccer ball and larger holes that you aim at and you play like the regular rules of golf but with a soccer ball so it's really cool," explains Mike Baker, Manager of the Golf Course and Adult Athletics.

Future of Largo City Hall is in downtown

A new Largo City Hall is in the works.

Officials are moving City Hall back to its original location, in the downtown district.

The process is still in the beginning phases but city and project leaders say the new building will be more sustainable and offer a central point in downtown for mixed-use.

