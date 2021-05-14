Largo Golf Course offers more than just traditional golf

LARGO, Fla. — The City of Largo has had its own golf course since 1969.

The course offers 18-holes for both new and experienced golfers.

But, unique to Largo, is something called footgolf.

"We also have something called footgolf at the Largo Golf Course and what that is is regular golf but with a soccer ball and larger holes that you aim at and you play like the regular rules of golf but with a soccer ball so it's really cool," explains Mike Baker, Manager of the Golf Course and Adult Athletics.

It's fun for all ages. Everything is available for rent when you go. Click here for more information on footgolf.

The Largo Golf Course also hosts disc golf throughout the year and other activities. Click here for information on events, activities and how to get involved.