Brag book: 2 Largo Middle School students get creative to help community

LARGO, Fla. — Two students at Largo Middle School exemplify what it means to be kind and compassionate.

Nyasiah Pierce, 14, and Ainesh Kumar, 13, each came up with creative ways to give back to the community.

Pierce put together a fundraiser at school where she collected money to get blankets for people experiencing homelessness. She hosted a pajama day at school and charged her classmates to participate.

Pierce said she was able to donate at least 200 blankets, "because I raised about $300."

Kumar also raised money for the community, this time benefiting Feeding Tampa Bay.

"I sold masks that came from farmers who made them in India," Kumar said. "My dad actually got these masks from India from people he knew. And I was thinking that in our country a lot of people don't have food. So by helping locally, I can help people have stylish masks and serve food to people because no one should go hungry."

Kumar said he said nearly $200 by selling the masks.

"The world is bigger than us here at Largo Middle School, but we are here to make a difference. We are here to make an impact," Largo Midde School Principle Alec Liem said.

Liem said he couldn't be more proud of the students.

"They are just a small group amongst many on our campus that are involved in the community, and really working to support the IB mantra of thinking locally, excuse me thinking globally and acting locally. So they've got big picture plans, and they're using the things that they're passionate about to support their local community."