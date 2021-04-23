It's a Good Morning to be in downtown St. Pete

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on downtown St. Petersburg.

Complete Coverage: GBTB Local Spotlight

St. Pete City Council leaders push pause on Tropicana Field redevelopment

Plans to redevelop the 86-acre site around Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg are at a standstill as the Rays have yet to make a final decision to stay or go once their contract is up in 2027.

St. Petersburg Grand Prix inspires local artist

A St. Petersburg artist is getting to put her own touch on the Grand Prix this weekend.

Ya La'ford has done some incredible projects during this pandemic.

She commissioned with the NFL to design 75 art pieces during the Super Bowl, an upcoming show at the Skyway Exhibition with the Ringling Museum, a Courageous 12 Sculpture, etc. To say she's busy is an understatement.

New Indy racing team brings diversity to the sport

Growing up, Myles Rowe didn’t have a lot of role models in racing.

“When I was younger, when I discovered it, I think that not seeing someone that looked like me might have put a little bit of a halt into me wanting to find a way to invest in it just because that influence wasn’t there," Rowe said.

Only two African-Americans have ever driven in the Indy 500, a race that goes back to 1911.

St. Pete's Sebastien Bourdais looks to take home another Grand Prix title

"Those two babies, the wins from St. Pete 17 and 18"

The trophies are prominently displayed in the condo of St. Pete's own Sebastien Bourdais. The 42-year-old is from Le Mans, France but says it's very special to win at his American home.

"It took us 14 years to close the deal in 17 and to repeat in 18 was really awesome so hopefully we can do it again," explains Bourdais.

Downtown St. Pete continues to grow, rebound from pandemic

The heart of downtown St. Petersburg, its bars and restaurants, like most areas were hit hard by the pandemic.

Now, many are re-inventing themselves and rebounding.

Buses, shuttles to provide free transportation to 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Buses and shuttles will be providing free transportation to the 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The event was re-scheduled from early March due to the pandemic and pushed back to April 23-25.

Walking Club: Mom and daughter visit 150 St. Pete parks in 7 months

The pandemic has driven many of us to explore new hobbies, experiment in the kitchen or even spend more time outside. For one St. Pete mother and her daughter, it meant going on a seven month journey to explore 150 St. Pete parks.

St. Pete Pride Festival returns this summer with month-long event

St. Petersburg’s Pride Festival is the biggest event of its kind in the state, and it's also one of the largest in the country.

“This is an open invitation for our entire community across the region to enjoy and celebrate the beautiful diversity of St. Petersburg," said Nathan Bruemmer, St. Pete Pride Board President.

The St. Pete Pier is Florida's newest waterfront playground

The St. Petersburg Pier is finally complete and open to the public.

The new pier is a welcoming, 26-acre, wide-open waterfront space with something for everyone.

“I think this is gonna be a place where locals are gonna hang out. I think this is gonna be our central park,” said Mayor Rick Kriseman of St. Petersburg.

Historic St. Pete theater reopens under new ownership, new name

With concerts continuously being canceled, musicians have had a challenge finding places to play. However, now they have a chance to sing a different tune.

The historic State Theater, dating back to 1924, has just reopened under a new name, The Floridian Social Club.

“This is the last remaining of the old theaters in downtown St. Pete, there were six initially and they’ve all been torn down except for this one,” said owner Kevin Chadwick.

