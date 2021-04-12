St. Pete Pride Festival returns this summer with month-long event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg’s Pride Festival is the biggest event of its kind in the state, and it's also one of the largest in the country.

“This is an open invitation for our entire community across the region to enjoy and celebrate the beautiful diversity of St. Petersburg," said Nathan Bruemmer, St. Pete Pride Board President.

Erik Waxler

Like so many events, Pride was canceled by COVID last year, but now it’s coming back minus the usual parade. Instead, Pride will cover all of June.

Each week will have its own theme culminating with a special event each weekend.

Those events will be at different sites around the city: Vinoy Park, Straub Park, the Pier and The Factory in the Warehouse District.

“And we are encouraging the hundreds of other nonprofit organizations and cultural institutions and businesses to join us and host their own events," said Bruemmer.

There will be COVID protocols in place including limited attendance at all the events.

And Tampa General Hospital is Pride’s safety partner.

“That’s the important thing. If you are going to hold events, good planning, and enforcement, and a commitment to doing it right and I have great confidence in these folks," said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Pride attracted 265,000 people in 2019. Those numbers will be lower this year, but organizers are excited to keep the tradition going.

2022 will be Pride’s 20th anniversary and they do hope to bring the parade back.

