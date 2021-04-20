Buses, shuttles to be providing free transportation to 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Buses and shuttles will be providing free transportation to the 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
The event was re-scheduled from early March due to the pandemic and pushed back to April 23-25.
The number of passengers on a shuttle will be maxed out at 50 percent capacity due to COVID-19. Trolleys will also be equipped with a wheelchair lift.
Firestone Grand Prix officials said all passengers will be required to wear a face mask while riding the bus, shuttle or trolley.
Shuttle hours will go from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
There will be shuttle stops on:
- West side of 10th St. between 2nd Ave S and 3rd Ave S
- 2nd St. between 6th Ave S and 5th Ave S (Dali Blvd.)
Parking at Tropicana Field will cost $20. Officials said you can purchase a parking ticket by credit card, cash will not be accepted.
