Buses, shuttles to be providing free transportation to 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Buses and shuttles will be providing free transportation to the 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The event was re-scheduled from early March due to the pandemic and pushed back to April 23-25.

RECOMMENDED: Track build begins for Grand Prix of St. Pete IndyCar race

The number of passengers on a shuttle will be maxed out at 50 percent capacity due to COVID-19. Trolleys will also be equipped with a wheelchair lift.

Firestone Grand Prix officials said all passengers will be required to wear a face mask while riding the bus, shuttle or trolley.

Shuttle hours will go from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

There will be shuttle stops on:



West side of 10th St. between 2nd Ave S and 3rd Ave S

2nd St. between 6th Ave S and 5th Ave S (Dali Blvd.)

Parking at Tropicana Field will cost $20. Officials said you can purchase a parking ticket by credit card, cash will not be accepted.

For a complete breakdown map of the Firestone Grand Prix, read below: