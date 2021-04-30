It's a Good Morning to be at the Florida State Fair

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

2021 Florida State Fair food, promotion days

The 2021 Florida State Fair begins soon and in addition to the classics, the fair has a new line-up of treats you can try.

Officials encourage people to safely enjoy last weekend of Florida State Fair

This year marks the 117th anniversary of the Florida State Fair and there are many differences.

“Safety is still a priority. We are still in a pandemic and we certainly want folks to keep safety as a top priority,” said Cheryl Flood, Executive Director.

Face masks are required, hand sanitizer and hand washing stations are throughout the fairgrounds, and physical distancing is encouraged.

2021 Florida State Fair welcoming guests through May 2 amid pandemic

“The Florida State Fair is truly a community event that our guests look forward to each and every year,” said Cheryl Flood, Executive Director of the Florida State Fair. “Like other fairs and venues across the country that have safely reopened, we are utilizing best practices and safety guidelines that have proven to be successful. With a solid safety plan in place, we remain confident in providing a safe family entertainment experience.”

FDOT looks to improve safety along U.S. 301 near the Florida State Fairgrounds

The Florida Department of Transportation is looking to increase safety along U.S. 301 near the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Construction has started on this project that is changing, relocating or closing down medians on U.S. 301 between Falkenburg Road and Sligh Avenue in Hillsborough County.