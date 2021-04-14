PHOTOS: 2021 Florida State Fair food

The Flaming Hot Cheetos Funnel Cake: The Best Around is bringing the heat with their Flaming Hot Cheetos Funnel Cake. The funnel cake mix is made with cornmeal, spices, fresh jalapeños and crushed flaming hot Cheetos. After being fried to perfection, it’s topped with nacho cheese and more Cheetos. Photo by: Florida State Fai

Miami Seafood Salad: New from Atlantic Concessions - Miami-inspired fresh shrimp salad. Delicious and healthy with shrimp, tomatoes, avocados, and red onions tossed in a cilantro-lime citrus vinaigrette accompanied with pita points.

New from Polar Bear - Homemade ice cream sandwiches, with different ice cream flavor combinations.

New from the Midway - Orange glaze double-decker funnel cake with orange cream frosting, orange glaze whip cream, topped with orange candies.

New from Chester's Gators - Their new beer cheese & bacon-loaded fries are a savory treat you don't want to miss out on!

Candy Pop Sundae. New from The Best Around - Candy infused popcorn with hand-dipped ice cream, caramel drizzle and chocolate syrup, topped with your choice of candy bar.

Blue Raspberry Lemonade Pineapple. New from Cinnamon Saloon - Cool off with this delicious blue raspberry lemonade in a fresh pineapple!

Peanut Butter and Spicy Jelly Tater Tots: The perfect sweet and savory pair from Swift Concessions Tots. Peanut butter and spicy jelly tater tots, you don't want to miss out on these!

Pickle Pizza: Pickles and pizza are an uncommon pair, but Angela's Concessions found a way to pair them together. The Pickle Pizza is made with a white garlic sauce base, topped with mozzarella cheese and dill pickles. After it comes out of the oven, it's garnished with ranch and dill seasoning.

Loaded Tater Burger: Carousel Foods new hamburger is stuffed with cottage fries and bacon then topped with a ranch dressing, toasted cheese, chives, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion… WOW.

Deep Fried Molten Lava Cake: Carousel Foods has taken a molten lava cake, dipped it in funnel cake batter, then deep fried it… prepare to be amazed!

Deep Fried Rainbow Cookie: New from Paul's Concessions - an Italian rainbow cookie from New York dipped in a sweet batter, deep fried and put on a stick with powder sugar.

The Cookie Pail. New from The Cookie Crate - Their fan favorite, a pail of their famous chocolate chip cookies! It's a must try and perfect for kids.

Deep Fried Caramel Apple Sundae: DeAnna's Steak Sundaes aimed to please with this one - Doughnut holes rolled in cinnamon sugar, layered with cream cheese frosting, sautéed caramel apples, and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle!

Farm Fresh Blueberry & Cream Donut: Peachey's put a twist on their famous donut. It's now topped with whipped cream and fresh blueberries!

The Pig Rig: Who doesn't love mac &cheese and BBQ? This year Low N' Slow is bringing the two together for the ultimate guilty pleasure. The Pig Rig is a grilled cheese stuffed with BBQ pulled pork and mac n' cheese finished with their signature BBQ sauce.