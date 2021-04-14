2021 Florida State Fair food, promotion days

The 2021 Florida State Fair begins soon and in addition to the classics, the fair has a new line-up of treats you can try.

The fair opens on April 22 and runs until May 2.

Event organizers say while the event is mostly outdoors CDC and Florida Department of Health recommendations will be adhered to. That includes providing sanitation stations inside the event, requiring masks and social distancing.

This year some of the new food includes peanut butter and jelly tots; gelato nachos; deep-fried molten lava cake and a pickle pizza.

Tickets are on sale now, it's $9 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children ages six to 11. An all-day armband is $30 on a weekend or $20 on a weekday.

There are a number of promotion days.