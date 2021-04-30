FDOT looks to improve safety along U.S. 301 near the Florida State Fairgrounds

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is looking to increase safety along U.S. 301 near the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Construction has started on this project will that is changing, relocating or closing down medians on U.S. 301 between Falkenburg Road and Sligh Avenue in Hillsborough County,

WFTS-TV This project by FDOT will change, relocate or close medians on US 301 between Falkenburg Road and Sligh Avenue.

MORE | Get FDOT traffic alerts about this project

Business owners have been expressing concerns about the corridor's safety for years.

In 2018, ABC Action News told you how workers at 301 Family Restaurant, located less than a mile from the fairgrounds, have advocated for changes after employees have seen visitors attending the fair, concerts and other events at the Florida State Fairgrounds parking up to a mile away and walking up and down U.S. 301 in the dark, next to speeding cars.

WFTS-TV U.S. 301 near the Florida State Fairgrounds can be a dangerous place for fairgoers to walk as there are few sidewalks and busy traffic, according to nearby business owners.

The approximately $3.7 million project should finish in Fall 2021.