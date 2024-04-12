Founder of Davis Islands' original home is up for sale

DAVIS ISLANDS, Fla. — At nearly 100 years old, the original home built for the founder of Davis Islands, D.P. Davis, is up for sale.

Davis passed away under mysterious circumstances before he could ever move in, but the beautiful home sits right on West Davis Boulevard.

The home has been owned by the same family for years now, but it's time for a new owner. The five-bedroom, four-bath, 4,500+ square feet estate is a history lover's dream.

The home, which is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, also has a separate guest house with a two-car garage on a half-acre lot.

We're told the owners would love a family to put in the work needed to make it livable and call it a home once again.

Tampa Listing Lab

"I believe that the owners would love to see somebody with vision and some money to come in here and restore it back to its grandeur," B.G Holmberg with Smith & Associates said. "I can also feel that the preservationists in town are trying to do the same thing. Even though it's hard to find somebody who understands what needs to be done."

The home needs a lot of work since what's inside is mostly original. There's also room to expand, either up or to the side of the property if someone wants to add more space.

"The inside is very much 1925. Nothing much has been done to change it," said Holmberg. "I believe the kitchen was probably done sometime in the 1970s. Everything else has original floors, walls, original windows and so on."

Right now, it's listed at $3.4 million. The home could eventually be demolished, too.

"It could happen if nobody comes through to actually take on this project," Holmberg said. "At the end of the day, it could happen that this becomes either a big lot for too long."

There could be some tax incentives for whoever takes on the property as well.