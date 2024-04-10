Davis Islands offers multiple outdoor escapes to relax or play

DAVIS ISLANDS, Fla. — If you're itching to get outside in the sunshine, look no further than Davis Islands. With a beach and multiple parks, there are plenty of options to keep you satisfied.

Start at the Davis Islands Beach, which is nestled right up to the Davis Islands Yacht Club. This remote slice of paradise is the perfect getaway for locals who don't want to drive all the way to Pinellas County's beaches.

People often relax on the sand or play fetch with their dogs next door at the dog park. And the best part? Parking is free.

There's also the Seaplane Basin Park, a green space perfect for families, dogs and more.

You can watch the planes from Peter O. Knight Airport take off and land while enjoying the scenic views of the bay.

The City of Tampa is also working on a project near the park to replace the failing docks and add a mooring field to help with boat navigation. It's in a design phase right now but is expected to be complete in 2026.

One more stop is Marjorie Park, which doubles as a yacht basin. It was donated to the City of Tampa and named by the creator of the islands.

Marjorie Merritt Davis was the wife of Dave Davis. The park is a gorgeous walk along the water and sits right next to the Davis Islands Garden Club.