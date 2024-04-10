Architecture on Davis Islands celebrates history

DAVIS ISLANDS, Fla. — On Davis Islands, stories are forged into houses and buildings found all over the community.

The Mirasol, perhaps the neighborhood's crown jewel, stands tall. It was once a 1920s hotel, but today, it houses 58 apartments.

It remains one of the original hotel buildings on Davis Islands, and at the time, it was also the largest and tallest.

Another historic building, a home built in the 20s, is now on the market for $3.2 million. It's even been dubbed the Castle by the Bay and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Spanish-style estate, which features five bedrooms and four bathrooms, was built for Frederick Mayes, a local builder and architect. You can find it on Corsica Street.

Have you heard of Benito Middle School? Louis Benito, a prominent community member here in Tampa, once owned this home—he also still loves the island.

It's been 100 years since Davis Islands came into existence, and the man responsible for much of this development was Dave P. Davis.

On Oct. 4, 1924, Davis opened lots for sale on the islands. The Hyde Park section, as they were called, sold within three hours for $5,610.

Davis died under mysterious circumstances just two years later.