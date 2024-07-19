Disc Golf continues to grow in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — If you've ever driven by a park and seen some metal baskets and wondered what they were, they're part of a growing sport, especially in Clearwater. Disc golf has been popular in the area for years.

Trevor Toenjes owns Local Route, a disc golf shop in Clearwater. He's also won multiple World Amateur Championships.

He's part of a group of local players who can be found on the course almost any day of the week.

In Clearwater, Cliff Stephens Park and Coachman Park are the courses. Many people are attracted to disc golf because it is affordable and family-friendly.

According to UDisc, the number of courses doubled from 2017 to 2023, and the majority of them are free to play.

"It's continuing to grow at a rate we've never seen before," said Toenjes.

Disc golf is similar to traditional golf. You start at a tee pad, throw your disc, and hope you land in or near the basket.

“It’s the best community that I've ever been a part of. It’s a great example of what a multi-use park can be. Clearwater should be really proud of what they have,” said Cameron Harabuck.

As the sport continues to grow, Toenjes is hoping to pay homage to the years of history on the course.

“Some of the winningest players of all time in our history are from this area and carry on that winning tradition from Clearwater and Tampa Bay," Toenjes said.

Walls of discs line a future museum at Local Route, all with their own story.

“Since we’re one of the largest stores in the world, it makes sense to help tell the story," Toenjes said.

A sport that's new to thousands of people a year is full of changes and history, all hoping to be fully documented right in Clearwater.

“It’s just a lot of fun connecting the generations, telling the stories about their love of throwing frisbees and flying discs," Toenjes explained.