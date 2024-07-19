Clearwater's Bobby Finke headed to Paris for another Olympics
Martin Meissner/AP
Robert Finke, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 800-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jul 19, 2024
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater native Bobby Finke is heading to yet another Olympics.
In 2021, Finke captured gold in the debut of the men’s 800-meter swimming freestyle event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Finke’s winning time was 7 minutes, 41.87 seconds. He currently has two gold medals from his first appearance in the Olympics.
