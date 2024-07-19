Clearwater Police Department needs more crossing guards

CLEARWATER, Fla. — There is a big need in the City of Clearwater to fill about 15 crossing guard positions.

The Clearwater Police Department is hiring right now. They currently have about 48 crossing guards.

This is a paid position that has a huge responsibility of making sure kids have a safe and enjoyable walk to school.

"So they definitely form relationships with the school crossing guards at their posts," Lt. Mike Spitaleri with the Clearwater Police Department said. "What we try to do here at the police department is keep a guard at a specific post, basically for the duration of the school year. So the children are familiar and feel comfortable approaching, talking and communicating with that guard."

Melinda Neal is a crossing guard for Clearwater Police.

"It makes me feel good. It makes me feel as if I'm doing something positive for the kids to see that we're here to help you get here, help you go home. And in between that, just show you a little love, some attention, conversation, encouragement, and motivation," said Neal.

Neal said she believes she's making a positive impact on the children she sees every day.

"When children see consistency, when they see accountability on a regular basis, it affects them in a positive way," said Neal. "You know, sometimes they come out, and they don't want to speak, you know, but I'm still gonna say good morning. I'm still gonna say, 'Have a good day. How was your weekend?'"

She's been doing this for the past 10 years at Sandy Lane Elementary.

Neal says, "I stood out here with Miss Bettie J. Scott Whitter. She was Sandy Lane's unofficial greeter for over 20 years," Neal said. "And she was one of the few people that encouraged me and explained to me that this might be my calling."

Clearwater Police Crossing Guard's starting pay is $17.45. They offer an early schedule for those in elementary school and a later schedule for the middle school kids, or you could do both.

It's the perfect job for someone with flexible hours, like a retiree, who wants to make a difference in the community.

If you'd like to apply, click here.