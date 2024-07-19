Clearwater home to local entrepreneur's dream at Aspirations Winery

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local entrepreneur took a shot about 10 years ago and opened up the only winery in Clearwater.

Tucked away in a business park off US 19, you'll find Aspirations Winery.

It's open to the public, offering tastings and events.

They're known for what's often called clean wine: they don't use additives or preservatives like most heavily aged wines.

People often say their wines are a little sweeter, but owner Bill Linville said these wines come without headaches.

"We're making a clean wine, which simply means we don't dump all the additives or preservatives that are necessary to go in wine if you're going to heavily age the wine. So the result is, is if there are folks like myself that get headaches from drinking regular commercial wines, you won't experience those things with our wine. So headaches aren't included with our wines," explains Linville.

Stop by during business hours, and, in addition to their wines, you'll find a small menu, house-made sangria and local beers on top.

They also recently opened a huge event space that can accommodate around 130 people seated. Linville said they offer flexible packages for events, baby showers, weddings and birthdays.

Aspirations Winery can also make you custom labels if you're looking for a special gift.

They are open Wednesday through Sunday with varying hours.